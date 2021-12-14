How would Newcastle United player fit in at West Brom if transfer deal is agreed?

West Brom are one of several Championship clubs interested in signing Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in the January transfer window, as per a report from The Telegraph.

Gayle is of course no stranger to West Brom, having ejoyed a prolific loan spell at the club as they missed out on promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs back in the 2018/19 season.

With the Baggies now once again battling for promotion back to the top-flight during the current campaign, it seems they could once again turn to Gayle for an extra source of attacking firepower.

It is worth noting that the 32-year-old already looks to be out of favour at St James’ Park – having played just 20 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Given a drop even further down the pecking order likely, considering the Magpies are likely to recruit in January in an attempt to avoid relegation from the Premier League themselves, it does seem as though this could be a move that works well for all parties.

Should he make a return to The Hawthorns, then you given the Baggies apparent need for goals, and the popularity Gayle has among the club’s fans, you would expect him to slot straight into the starting XI in his natural centre forward role.

If that was to happen, then there would likely have to be changes to the Baggies starting lineup in order to accommodate Gayle.

Considering the Baggies need as much firepower as they can get, Karlan Grant – who has nine league goals for the club this season, five more than anyone else – would likely keep his place.

That would likely see Grant feature out wide on a consistent basis, a role he has proven more than capable of filling.

Callum Robinson’s excellent start to the season meanwhile, showed what a threat he can be, and a reminder of that was delivered with his matchwinner in Saturday’s win over Reading.

With that in mind, you feel that those who would find their places in the team most at threat due to the potential arrival of Gayle, would fellow attackers who haven’t made as much of an impact yet this season, such as Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips.