How would Izzy Brown fit into the Preston North End XI if he signs?

As per LancsLive and the Lancashire Post, Preston North End have an interest in bringing Izzy Brown to Deepdale this summer.

It is believed from the latter report that 24-year-old Brown has been offered to the Lilywhites by his representatives following his release from UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea, who he made just one Premier League appearance for in eight years.

Brown’s career has been full of loan spells, some more successful than others but in recent years the attacking midfielder has been unlucky with injuries and in his most recent one with Sheffield Wednesday, Brown was restricted to just 19 league appearances and never got a consistent run of minutes.

But a move to PNE could resurrect his career – where would he fit in though?

Brown is naturally an attacking midfielder and in the 3-5-2 system that Frankie McAvoy used in his eight games as caretaker head coach at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, there is room for a number 10 to operate behind the striker pairing that is selected.

From the current squad it looks as though Alan Browne and Brad Potts would be the ones to take that place but they’re both hard-working runners – Brown is a more technical player who can drift wide instead of being a real high-presser so he may not suit this system.

McAvoy will probably utilise other formations though, and Brown would more likely suit playing in a 4-2-3-1 should it be used, being flanked by the likes of Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen.

But in that formation he could also play cutting in from the left-hand side – it’s a position he’s played before in past loan spells and it would suit his ability to dribble and get shots in on his right foot.

Would Brown suit playing as a striker? It’s doubtful but he could be a potential back-up option there, although he wouldn’t be a man to play on the last defender – he’d be more of a false nine kind of player or one that drifts out and lets midfield runners advance ahead of him.

Whatever role Brown would play at Deepdale, it would be quite an exciting signing for PNE should he stay fully fit and get a chance – there’s no doubt he has ability but whether Brown is able to channel it into consistent performances remains to be seen.