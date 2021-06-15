How would Ethan Ross fit into the Sunderland XI if he signs?

Sunderland are clearly planning for the future this summer.

With the future of some of the club’s most experienced stars in question it means that the Black Cats will be looking to bring in some up-and-coming talent who can grow and develop during their time at the Stadium Of Light.

One player who is being discussed is Ethan Ross.

According to reports from Football Insider Sunderland plotting a move for the Aberdeen youngster as questions continue to be asked about his future at the club.

The 20-year-old has made 35 senior appearances in his career to date, but with a contract that expires in the coming weeks, it means that he could be available to leave the club for a nominal fee.

Blackburn Rovers are also said to be keen, but Lee Johnson will already be looking at ways to fit the player into his side.

The most obvious place where Ethan Ross could fit in is on the left wing.

Aiden McGeady is one of the players who could be set to move on this summer with his contract due to expire.

There’s been little to suggest that he will stay at the club and that means that Ross could be the man to slot into that role on the left side of midfield, however he can also play on the opposite flank.

Jordan Jones has played that role in recent months but after returning to Rangers it seems that this is a position that will need strengthening as well.

The left flank is where the 20-year-old would be most comfortable, but his versatility could certainly serve him well if he does make the move.