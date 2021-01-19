How would Declan Gallagher fit into the QPR XI if he signed? We take a look…

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher appears to be a man in demand at the moment with a fair few sides linked with trying to take him away from Fir Park.

The 6ft 4in ‘Well skipper has impressed in the Scottish Premiership and is a part of the Scottish national set-up, too, so will be looking to challenge for the Tartan Army at the European Championships in the summer.

Indeed, that form has caught the eye of the likes of Celtic and Dundee United, according to the Daily Record, and Queens Park Rangers, according to the Glasgow Evening Times.

The Record, in fact, suggests that Motherwell are keen to hold onto him until the summer window where they may then listen to offers but, regardless of when he might move, we can still ponder how he’d fit in at QPR.

As mentioned, he’s a tall player and that means he’s naturally suited to playing at centre-half, potentially providing extra physical presence to the QPR defence which, at times, has been breached too easily this season.

Of course, the Hoops have signed Jordy de Wijs this month to add further bite alongside Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie but, with Conor Masterson heading on loan to Swindon, there’s a spot available for Gallagher to come and challenge – particularly if Masterson’s future lies away from QPR for at least the near future.

Crucially perhaps for the R’s, though, Gallagher can also play at right-back. Warburton has shown he likes players that can cover a number of roles given the tight finances at the club and Gallagher can do that.

The full-back areas at QPR have sometimes been a tad suspect and so bringing in the strong, reliable Gallagher could bolster them in multiple defensive areas.

Time will tell, though, as he may well remain in Lanarkshire until the summer at least.