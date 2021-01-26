How would Dan Gosling fit into the Nottingham Forest XI if he signed? We take a look…

Nottingham Forest have recently been linked with the signing of AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling.

The Sun on Sunday (24/01, page 59) reported that Forest are in talks to sign the 30-year-old on loan until the end of the season, in a deal which may have now developed into a permanent transfer.

Gosling has made 15 league appearances for Bournemouth this season, making seven starts under Jason Tindall.

His contract at the Vitality Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that a move away could be on the cards this month.

First and foremost, Gosling’s arrival at the City Ground would solve a recent injury dilemma. Ryan Yates has recently injured his calf and is expected to be out of action for three weeks, with Jack Colback and Harry Arter also sitting on the sidelines.

That lack of depth saw Loic Mbe Soh, a natural centre-half, start in midfield alongside Fouad Bachirou against Swansea City at the weekend.

With Forest utilising a 4-2-3-1 formation under Chris Hughton, Gosling would slot nicely into the central midfield role alongside Samba Sow. Ryan Yates will provide competition when he is back to full fitness, as will Colback and Arter.

Filip Krovinovic would sit in front of the deep-lying midfielders and play in the hole, but in attack, Gosling, acting as a number 8, will push forward alongside the Croatian.

Defensively, Gosling would form a midfield partnership alongside Sow, with his ability to play as a deep-lying midfielder and recycle possession.

It may not be one for the long-term, but from a short-term perspective, it certainly fits the bill and addresses their woes of late.