How would Alex Pritchard fit into the QPR XI if he signed? We take a look…

The return of Charlie Austin and the recent arrival of Jordy de Wijs has bolstered Mark Warburton’s QPR squad but it seems the west London club aren’t done yet.

According to Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Mail, (via Yorkshire Live), the R’s are keen on Huddersfield Town playmaker Alex Pritchard.

With the 27-year-old’s contract set to expire in the summer, QPR likely feel they can prize him away from the Terriers in a cut-price deal.

But how would Pritchard slot in if the R’s can indeed bring him to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium? And who might miss out as a result?

Attacking midfield

It seems most likely that Pritchard is arriving as cover and competition for the R’s current first-choice attacking midfielder, Ilias Chair.

Chair has stepped up to fill the hole left by Ebere Eze this season and while he’s found the net five times himself, his link-up play has at times been limited.

Pritchard has proven himself a player capable of pulling the strings and bringing teammates into the game in the final third at Championship level, and that’s likely to be the role that QPR will want him to fulfil.

For the most part, Warburton has lined up QPR in a 4-2-3-1 formation this season but they had success in a 5-3-2 against Luton Town in midweek, suggesting that setup could bring them success moving forward.

In both of those setups, a good attacking midfielder is crucial and Pritchard will likely relish the thought of being able to slide balls through to strike partnership of Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Out wide

Pritchard has also had success playing on the flanks in the past.

With Bright Osayi-Samuel’s future unclear, the R’s may be hoping that the 27-year-old can provide Warburton with another option out wide.

While he remains an agile and dynamic player, the Huddersfield man isn’t quite as quick as the likes of Osayi-Samuel or Chris Willock and wouldn’t offer quite the same sort of width as that duo, preferring instead to cut inside.

He’s comfortable playing on either the right or the left, having proven a dangerous weapon on both flanks, and that versatility would make him a very useful acquisition for the R’s.