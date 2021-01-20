How would Alex Pritchard fit into the Bristol City XI if he signed? We take a look…

Alex Pritchard has been linked with a move away from Huddersfield Town with just six months remaining on his contract.

Birmingham, Bristol City, Derby County and QPR are all interested in the 27-year-old according to The Telegraph, who has fallen out of favour at the John Smith’s Stadium under Carlos Corberan’s regime.

Pritchard was an £11 million signing from Norwich City back in 2018, but he’s failed to live up to his price-tag in his time in West Yorkshire, which now looks to be coming to an end.

His £30,000-per week wages (Spotrac) will have been a burden on the club this season considering his lack of playing time, and it’s very likely that he’d have to take a wage drop at the next team he ends up at.

One of the clubs interested in Pritchard – Bristol City – have had a bit of an injury crisis in attacking midfield as of late, with Jamie Paterson and Andreas Weimann both ruled out, the latter of whom is a long-term absentee with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

If Pritchard can find the form he showed for Norwich five years ago, then he would be a top signing for City but it is a big if – let’s have a look at how he could fit in at Ashton Gate.

Central midfield in a 3-5-2

In the wake of both Weimann and Paterson’s injuries, City boss Dean Holden seemingly abandoned the 3-5-2 formation that he started the season with, although it’s still his most used system.

Holden likes to have one midfielder sitting in front of the defence in this system and two attacking midfielders going forward, and Pritchard fits that mould.

Paterson shouldn’t be out long-term, so when he returns he could find himself with a new midfield partner in Pritchard, or the 27-year-old could play alongside Callum O’Dowda.

Attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1

Pritchard has played in a 4-2-3-1 for most of his career, so it’s the logical place for him to enter the fray at Ashton Gate.

Holden has played a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 seven times in the league this season (transfermarkt), a formation that has garnered five wins and it may suggest that it suits more than the three centre-back system.

An on-song Pritchard feeding balls into Famara Diedhiou or Nakhi Wells would probably have Robins fans salivating, or he can drop deep to play long diagonals to the flanks to the onrushing likes of Antoine Semenyo and Hakeeb Adelakun, who could then supply the strike-force with goals.