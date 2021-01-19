How would Alex Pritchard fit into the Birmingham City XI if he signed? We take a look…

Birmingham City have yet to make a signing in the January transfer window, although it seems they could yet try to look to change that, with a raid on one of their Championship rivals.

A report from The Telegraph has claimed that the Blues are interested in a move for Huddersfield’s Alex Pritchard, who has struggled for game time under new Terriers manager Carlos Corberan this season.

Now it seems as though Pritchard is attracting attention from elsewhere in the Championship, with this latest update claiming that Birmingham, Bristol City, QPR and Derby are all interested in the midfielder.

But just how might Pritchard fit in to Aitor Karanka’s side if he was to make the move to St Andrew’s?

We’ve taken a look at that here.

Attacking Midfield

The most likely position for Pritchard to play should he make the move to Birmingham, is attacking midfield.

That is the 27-year-old’s most natural role, and following Dan Crowley’s loan move to Hull, Karanka’s side are an option short in that area.

Even so, there are still the likes of Jon Toral and Alen Halilovic for Pritchard to contend with in that position if he makes the move to the Midlands club.

But with Birmingham struggling for goals this season, Pritchard may feel he has a chance to make that position his own, if his creativity can be the spark that helps turn things in the Blues’ favour in the final third.

On the wing

Another role that Pritchard is capable of playing is on the wings, and that too could make him an asset for Birmingham should he join.

There have been times this season where Lukas Jutkiewicz has found himself isolated as a centre forward for the Blues, with little in terms of support.

That is something that has not helped Karanka’s side, but the recruitment of Pritchard may be able to help them to address that.

If the 27-year-old is able to start getting down the flanks for Birmingham, then you would likely back a tall, physical striker physical striker such as Jutkiewicz to be able to get on the end of Pritchard’s deliveries and start putting them away, to help turn things in his side’s favour.

It seems therefore, as though Pritchard could certainly offer a lift to Birmingham if he was to link up with Karanka’s side, not least thanks to the versatility he offers them in attack, and given the returns he has previously produced at this level with Norwich in particular, he does have the quality to provide an end product to go with that.