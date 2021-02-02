How will Troy Parrott fit into the Ipswich Town XI? We take a look…

Ipswich Town yesterday completed an audacious Deadline Day deal as the Tractor Boys brought in Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the current season.

The highly rated striker joins up with the League One side after a disappointing loan spell at Millwall, with Spurs having cut the temporary spell short in order for the player to move to a club where he would be afforded more regular game time.

Now that the teenager has been handed his golden opportunity to impress in the third tier, we felt now was a good time to assess how the young frontman will fit in under Paul Lambert’s management at Portman Road over the next few months.

At present the former Norwich City sets his team out in a 4-3-3 formation which looks to utilise the threats posed by a loan striker.

Freddie Sears is the most recent player to have occupied this role, however his skill set does not match that of a traditional number nine and as such, that’s where Parrott comes into the equation.

The Republic of Ireland international is a standard target man who is capable of holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

Not only is he a threat in behind, but also one from aerial situations, meaning that the Tractor Boys may show a higher tendency to float crosses into the area when the 18-year-old is afforded a start by Lambert.

Parrott has also been known to play as part of both a narrow front three and a front two, meaning that there is some versatility to take advantage of from the manager’s perspective, whilst playing such combinations will also help to improve the player’s link up play in and around the final third.

A move to Ipswich presents a real chance for the Spurs forward to make an impact and get his name in shining lights and it will be intriguing to see how he gets on in what is a very competitive league at present.