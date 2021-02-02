How will Sam Cosgrove fit into the Birmingham City XI? We take a look…

Birmingham City had a busy January transfer window, with the signing of Sam Cosgrove their biggest outlay.

The striker joined from Aberdeen for around £2m, and whilst there was a frustration that Kevin Nisbet couldn’t follow him through the door, there will still be an excitement about what the 24-year-old can do.

Having hit 17 goals in his first full season, and then 11 from 25 in the previous campaign, Cosgrove will be expected to make a significant impact on a Blues side that are worryingly close to the relegation zone.

And, here we will look at where he will fit into Aitor Karanka’s side.

As a one up top

Cosgrove is an out-and-out number nine, so there isn’t going to be too many options for the boss.

Essentially, he is an old-school striker, capable of holding up the ball, bringing others into play, and he does know where the back of the net is.

If you’re looking for a current Blues player to compare him to, it’s quite obviously Lukas Jutkiewicz. However, he has struggled this season, with his form and for goals, so there is a hope that the younger, more mobile Cosgrove can do more.

Given his ability to play with his back to goal, combined with his strength and willing work-rate, leading the line in a 4-2-3-1 would be no problem for Cosgrove, and you can be sure the attacking midfielder, whoever that may be, will love playing off the big man.

Alongside Scott Hogan

19 goals in 26 games illustrates just how bad Blues have been in front of goal, so going with two up front has to be under strong consideration.

As touched upon, the fact Jutkiewicz is similar to Cosgrove means they wouldn’t appear to be an ideal partnership, but he could do well alongside Scott Hogan.

The Irish international doesn’t enjoy the physical side of the game, but he could use his movement to get chances on the back of Cosgrove’s physicality.