How will Max Watters fit into the Cardiff City XI? We take a look…

Cardiff City have beaten off competition from a host of clubs to secure the signing of Crawley Town’s highly rated striker, Max Watters this week, with the player putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Bluebirds.

It completes a remarkable journey for the 21-year-old frontman, who was a free agent as recently as the beginning of October before signing for Crawley.

13 goals in 15 league matches later and Watters became recognised as one of the EFL’s hottest properties, with plenty of club’s higher up the pyramid taking an interest in acquiring the attacker this month.

In the end it was Cardiff that the player chose, with Neil Harris sealing a deal for the youngster this month, leaving many to ask the question – just how will they fit him into their starting eleven?

Well there are two realistic choices here – allow Watters to operate as a lone striker or as part of a front two.

Despite largely playing alongside Tom Nichols up top for Crawley, the young striker does have the attributes required to play as a lone striker as part of a 4-3-3 formation, a system that Harris has opted for on occasion this term.

His pace and movement into the channels would help to stretch the opposition backline thus creating more space for the team’s other attacking outlets, Harry Wilson and Junior Hoilett, to operate in with both players liking to drift inside onto their stronger foot.

Alternatively Watters would in theory be the perfect strike partner for either Kieffer Moore or Robert Glatzel, with the aforementioned duo both falling more into the target man role due their ability to hold the ball up.

The combination of pace and power between the ex-Crawley man and either Moore or Glatzel could help to foster a prolific partnership that could propel the Bluebirds up into play-off contention, with the threat offered in behind by their new signing largely differing from what their other strikers have to offer going forward.

Pace and the ability to get in behind are the hallmarks of the player’s game and if the Bluebirds are to get the best out of their new recruit, they will need to play to huis strengths and adapt their largely direct style of play.