How will Henri Lansbury fit into the Bristol City XI? We take a look…

Bristol City will hope the rest of the Championship campaign can yield them a play-off place as they look to finally make it into the Premier League.

Recent form has been a little up and down for the Robins in the second-tier but they have quality and if they can add some consistency there’s no reason why they can’t finish in the top six.

Certainly, that is what recent arrival Henri Lansbury will be eager to help them do with him joining on an initial short-term deal.

Lansbury is a player whose quality has been well-known for a long time now but at Aston Villa he gradually grew frustrated with other players ahead of him in the pecking order.

At the Robins, though, he has a chance to revive his career and could do so in a variety of ways for Dean Holden’s men.

City haven’t had much luck with injuries this season – that is perhaps an understatement – and Lansbury comes into an area where they’ve been hit – the middle of the park.

He can play as a central midfielder or more advanced as an attacking midfielder and that could allow Holden to rotate between certain formations.

We’ve seen he likes to use wing-backs at times so Lansbury could be the attacker in a three-man midfield behind the two strikers, whilst he can also operate a little deeper if Holden looks to go four across the middle of the pitch.

Certainly, the added layer of versatility, as well as quality that Lansbury brings, is a plus point and it remains to be seen just how Holden looks to use him most.