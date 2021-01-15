How will Duane Holmes fit into the Huddersfield Town XI? We take a look…

Huddersfield Town appear to be closing in on the signing of Duane Holmes from Derby County.

The Athletic confirmed yesterday that reports linking Huddersfield with the versatile midfielder were accurate, with a move on the horizon.

Holmes has been at Derby for the last two-and-a-half years, but with his contract running down at Pride Park, could be about to embark on a new chapter.

Should he sign for Huddersfield, we look at how he might fit in…

As the graphic above suggests, Holmes would slot in seamlessly to Carlos Corberan’s 4-3-3 system in the midfield.

News of Carel Eiting’s potential season-ending injury was confirmed yesterday, with Corberan now lacking a body in the centre of the park alongside Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg.

Holmes, there, would be able to impact the game in terms of his use of possession, whilst also using the energy we know he has. Additionally, the cover of Hogg means he can get forwards and look to score goals.

When it comes to the 26-year-old, he is versatile. At Derby, we’ve seen him play out wide, which is again an option for Corberan.

However, he’s just signed Rolando Aarons (No.16) to come in and provide an option on the left, whilst Josh Koroma will return from injury in the coming months.

On the right, you’ve got Isaac Mbenza; bang in form and a real favourite for Corberan. Holmes might cover him, but when Mbenza is fit, he plays. It’s as simple as that.

So, a role centrally in this side in a sort of No.8/10 position feels much more likely for Holmes if he eventually signs.

