How will Dan Gosling fit into the Watford XI? We take a look…

Watford have recently completed a deal to sign midfielder Dan Gosling on a two-and-a-half year deal from AFC Bournemouth.

Gosling made 192 appearances in total for the Cherries in his time with the club, after signing for them from Newcastle United back in 2014.

But he found regular game time hard to come by with Bournemouth in recent seasons, even after they were relegated back into the Championship last season under the management of Eddie Howe.

Gosling will be hoping he can hit the ground running and force his way into the Watford starting XI at the earliest of opportunities this season, as they look to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hornets are currently sat fifth in the Championship table after their opening 27 matches in this year’s campaign, although they would have been left frustrated in their most recent game, as they fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to London rivals QPR on Monday evening at Vicarage Road.

Gosling often operates as a central midfielder, and will provide Watford boss Xisco Munoz with depth heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah both started in that position in the defeat to QPR, although the latter was substituted late on in place of the more attack-minded Philip Zinckernagel.

Watford also have Will Hughes available to them, so it’s safe to say that competition for places is certainly fierce in the Hornets’ squad this season.

It’s no given that Gosling will be a regular starter in Munoz’s squad, especially given that he’s often trusted Cleverley and Chalobah for much of the 2020/21 season so far.

But with a busy schedule coming up in the second-half of this year’s league campaign, Gosling is likely to be called upon, and he’ll know that he has to take the chance that comes his way.

Watford are set to return to action on Saturday, when they take on Coventry City, where they’ll be hoping they can pick up three points to strengthen their grip on a top-six finish in the Championship.