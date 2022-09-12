How Wigan Athletic’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

Wigan Athletic are back on the right track now in the Championship, having spent time in the third tier following issues off the field.

It wasn’t long ago that the Latics were a Premier League team and a club that had sealed a surprise victory in the FA Cup over Man City. The side were a regular in the top flight and even when they dropped down to the second tier, they continued to challenge at the top end of the table.

However, when Wigan were plunged into a shock administration, things took a turn for the worse at the DW Stadium. They were promptly dumped from the Championship and fell into League One and then it looked as though they might get another relegation down to the fourth tier.

New owners though and a new manager in Leam Richardson saw an upturn in fortune. They went from drop zone contenders to League One winners and are now hoping to push on again in the Championship. They may be looking to do the business on the field though but how are things going in terms of their support? Are they one of the best supported teams in the division or are their crowds on the low side?

If the home attendances in the second tier were an actual league table, the Latics would be just above the drop zone.

They rank 21st for their average crowd at the DW Stadium with a total of 11,926, as per Transfermarkt.

With a capacity of 25,133, they may be quite disappointed to not fill half of their ground but they still manage to draw in 10,000+ which is a positive thing.

They also manage bigger crowds than some of the other Championship mainstays too. Luton Town were play-off contenders last term but they can only manage 9,857 on average (albeit they do have a much smaller ground in Kenilworth Road). They also manage more than Rotherham, who were promoted with the Latics, and Blackpool.

When you compare it to a team like Sunderland, who top the rankings with an average of 37,926, it’s significantly less but Wigan are only just on their way back up and they’ll be hoping that as their Championship football increases, so too do their attendances.