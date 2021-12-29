How West Brom’s XI could look on February 1st after the January transfer window

West Brom look set to have a busy January transfer window despite their lack of funds, with a number of players likely to be shown the exit and several others – namely a striker – coming in.

Valerien Ismael and the Baggies are desperate to bag a promotion spot or, more specifically, an automatic promotion spot. They’re eager for a return to the Premier League but have struggled for goals and results over the last few weeks and it means they may need a busy winter window to ensure they can push on in the second half of the campaign.

The club though have little funds, so some players may have to make way before any signings can be made. Once there have been a few player exits, then they can start to think about short and long-term deals for some new faces.

Once the winter window comes to a close then, what could the West Brom team look like?

Most of the transfers for West Brom will likely come upfront for the Baggies. There could be two incomings and two outgoings – so it could be a straight swap in the striking area for the side.

With Jordan Hugill likely to be recalled after not quite getting going at the Hawthorns and with Kenneth Zohore likely to be flogged on if possible, it means there will be gaps in the forward line for the club to fill. Those gaps could likely be filled by Cauley Woodrow and Daryl Dike, who have both been linked with West Brom.

Woodrow has been linked with the Baggies (as reported by The Athletic) despite not scoring much for Barnsley this season. Valerien Ismael though is familiar with the player from his time in charge of the Tykes so could be able to get him bagging goals on a regular basis again. As for Dike, AS have reported that the Baggies are leading the race for the forward despite some Premier League interest.

He too has played under Ismael before and looked sharp for the boss – so a reunion at the Hawthorns could likely see them start scoring the goals they want in the second half of the season.

One other transfer exit could be Sam Johnstone, with several sides keen to sign him. If he is tempted away in the winter window, it means the Baggies could have to play David Button until they locate a suitable Johnstone replacement in goal.