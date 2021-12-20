How West Brom’s XI could look next month if they strike Barnsley transfer agreement

West Brom are desperate to bring in some reinforcements in attack during the winter window and one name who could be on his way to the Hawthorns is Cauley Woodrow, as reported by The Athletic.

The Baggies are currently in the middle of a push for promotion and one issue that Valerien Ismael is eager to solve is the one upfront.

The club have struggled to score in recent weeks and Jordan Hugill and Karlan Grant are perhaps not firing in the goals as regularly as they would want. Throw in the fact that Kenneth Zohore is merely a benchwarmer right now and is likely to depart in the winter window and work certainly does need to be done in terms of their attack.

The one name currently being linked with a move is Woodrow. The Barnsley man has faltered himself with the Tykes this season but it hasn’t stopped the club from wanting to sign him.

Woodrow is certainly proficient in the Championship though. He may have only bagged four goals in 22 appearances this season but the player has been more prolific in other years. He bagged 12 goals in the last campaign and managed 14 the season before.

If he can recreate that kind of form with West Brom – which he certainly could considering their creative players and their ability to tee up chances – then he could be just the answer that the club are looking for in the winter window. So how could they line up in the Championship if they sign him?

On paper, the West Brom line-up with Woodrow in it looks very exciting – and does look like a potential promotion winning side.

The two wingers of Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson, who sit just behind the main striker, are certainly capable of some brilliance, as well as some goalscoring and assists of their own. Although they haven’t been as prolific in front of goal recently, they certainly have it in their locker.

Alex Mowatt is another creative player capable of pure brilliance. It would be better to see him further forward, but unless you drop Grant or Robinson there is no room there for him.

The defence is also solid, with Sam Johnstone one of the best goalkeepers in the league if they can keep hold of him at least until summer.

The finishing touch for the club would be the addition of Woodrow. With so many exciting players around him to tee him up, there is every chance that they could help him find his scoring boots again – and that would be just what the Baggies need.