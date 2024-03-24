Come the end of the Championship season, West Bromwich Albion will hope to be celebrating a return to the Premier League.

The Baggies have been promotion contenders back to the top flight since the arrival of Carlos Corberan back in October 2022, and stand a chance of ending a three-year absence under the Spaniard.

The former Huddersfield Town boss has performed miracles while at the Hawthorns given the clubs’ strenuous financial troubles, and has got his side punching well above their weight despite recruiting on just free transfers and loan deals.

The Black Country outfit recruited only six new faces over the course of this season, with Corberan managing to improve the majority of the first team squad he inherited over his stint so far.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan Andi Weimann Bristol City Loan Callum Marshall West Ham Loan Mikey Johnston Celtic Loan

With Shilen Patel’s takeover at West Brom now completed, the Albion faithful will be looking forward to a much more prosperous future under the American businessman, and Football League World lists the clubs’ dream summer transfer window now their recruitment is not as handicapped.

IN: Mikey Johnston

First on Albion’s list during the summer transfer window will be to sign winger Johnston on a permanent deal from Celtic.

The Republic of Ireland international moved to The Hawthorns during the January transfer window on loan and has made an instant impact at the club, netting six goals in seven games at the beginning of his stint.

After proving himself to be a livewire on the left flank with his sharp burst of pace and devastating eye for goal, the Baggies must ensure they secure the Glaswegian’s long-term future, as the 24-year-old appears to have hit his stride and playing some of his best football in a blue and white shirt.

IN: Han-Noah Massengo

Massengo is a highly-rated young midfielder but has only featured a handful of times in the Premier League since moving to Burnley from Bristol City last summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Robins at the age of 18 from AS Monaco before his move to Turf Moor, making 99 appearances at Ashton Gate.

With game-time under Vincent Kompany limited, Massengo could be a useful option for Albion, as the Baggies have a host of midfielders coming towards the end of their contracts, with Alex Mowatt, Nathaniel Chalobah and Yann M’Vila set to depart The Hawthorns if improved deals cannot be agreed.

Massengo's valuable experience in the division from a young age and subsequent move to a Premier League side proves he has the quality to succeed at the highest level, and a move to B71 could be ideal for both parties to get his career back on the right path.

IN: Divin Mubama

Like in every transfer window, West Brom will be on the lookout to find a player who can find the back of the net on a consistent basis, and Mubama may be the answer to their prayers.

The Baggies will be on the hunt for a front-man during the summer given January signing Callum Marshall is likely to return to West Ham, and there will be an opening to replace American international Daryl Dike, who is ruled out for the remainder of 2024.

Mubama proved his worth in West Ham’s Premier League 2 side back in the 2022-23 term by scoring 13 times from 20 youth contests and is in need of regular game-time to transition that sort of form into the professional level.

Corberan’s track record of improving players could be the boost Mubama needs in the early stages of his career and could be a move to strengthen Albion next season, whichever division they find themselves in.

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah

One departure likely to benefit the Baggies is moving on central midfielder Chalobah, who signed for the club back on deadline day of the January transfer window in 2023.

Chalobah and the Albion faithful have not seen eye-to-eye since his arrival, with the former having to apologise on social media after getting into an altercation with a supporter, so it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will remain at the Hawthorns for the foreseeable future.

During the summer transfer window, the former Chelsea man was close to sealing a permanent transfer to Israel outfit Maccabi Haifa, but the move collapsed due to Chalobah’s concerns over his safety in the country.

With his stint at West Brom largely underwhelming, it makes sense for the club and player to go their separate ways and allow the Baggies to use the saved money on higher priority arrivals.