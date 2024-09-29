West Bromwich Albion have started the new Championship campaign in fine form, and have been backed by a boisterous crowd so far at The Hawthorns.

In their opening three home league games of the season, the Baggies have seen an average attendance of 25,353 - with the capacity of the stadium set at 26,688.

Supporters have enjoyed the football that has been put on offer so far, and it has seen Carlos Corberan's team rise to the top of the table after the first six games.

West Brom will be hoping that the good times continue in the coming months, with things seemingly harmonious at The Hawthorns following Shilen Patel's takeover in February 2024.

The takeover did mean that the announcement of their season ticket prices did come late ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, and Football League World has taken a look at the Baggies' cheapest adult price, and how it compares to the other 23 clubs in the Championship.

West Brom's pricing is fairly middle of the road

West Brom gave fans the opportunity to buy season tickets at the end of May, and while prices rose slightly, they continue to be reasonable compared to other clubs in the division.

The Baggies' cheapest adult price came in at £399, up £50 from the 2023/24 campaign. However, they are not the only club to have increased prices for the new season, with Derby County, Hull City and Swansea City all raising prices, among others.

According to Birmingham Live, West Brom share their lowest price with the Rams, with the two Midlands clubs giving their supporters the 11th cheapest season ticket for the 2024/25 campaign.

Coventry City have given their fans the best deal at just £250 - under £11 per game, while Middlesbrough are at the other end of the scale. Boro's prices start at a whopping £574, with it costing adults a minimum of £25 per match at the Riverside.

West Brom have prioritised young supporters

Prices around the ground vary at The Hawthorns, with season tickets broken down into five different age structures, while there is also a price set for those purchasing disabled season tickets.

It was cheaper for fans to buy online, with the club adding a £10 increase to those who wished to visit the Ticket Office instead, but prices stayed relatively average for the league.

West Bromwich Albion Adult Season Ticket Prices (wba.co.uk) Area of the Ground Price Smethwick End £399 Birmingham Road £399 East Lower £449 East Upper £499 West Stand £499

Under-17s were priced at a fantastic £23, with West Brom continuing with their successful "Kids for a Quid" scheme for the 2024/25 season, and freezing prices for those aged between 17 and 25.

The most expensive season ticket at The Hawthorns for the current campaign clocked in at £499. This price was for fans who wished to sit in the East Upper or West Stand, however, when combined with an U17s ticket, it would still be cheaper than at Middlesbrough by £52.

The "Kids for a Quid" offer also gave young supporters the opportunity to get the team's home shirt for just £37, and their current age category system has seen season ticket sales rise by at least 10% since 2022, according to the club's website.