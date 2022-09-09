How West Brom’s average home attendance compares to the rest of the Championship this season

West Bromwich Albion have endured a slow start to the 2022/23 Championship season after finishing in mid table last term.

The Baggies have shown plenty of promise in their performances, but have only won one of their opening eight second tier outings, losing one and drawing the other six.

It was an intriguing summer transfer window in the Black Country that appears to have built some optimism amongst the supporter base, that, just as they did in their last spell in the second tier, West Brom can achieve promotion in their second season since dropping out of the Premier League.

The club rank fifth for average attendance so far, which is very respectable considering the slow start, in a small sample size of four home league games to date.

The Hawthorns has a capacity of 26,850 and the average attendance so far this season is 22,184, an increase on last season’s 21,875 which ranked them fourth in the Championship.

Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Norwich City are the clubs above the Baggies in the pecking order, with the former three certainly to be expected due to the size of their stadiums and supporter bases.

Steve Bruce should take comfort from the fact their attendances have been higher than last season’s average so far, with the Baggies being heavily involved in the early season automatic promotion race under Valerien Ismael last term.

The additions of Jed Wallace and John Swift, on free transfers, will have increased expectation amongst the West Brom supporter base heading into this season, despite the below par second half to last term.

With Grady Diangana gradually returning to his previous heights, Daryl Dike to return at some point, and Brandon Thomas-Asante opening his account for the club on his debut, even with their slow start, there is no reason why the Baggies cannot climb the table and throw themselves into the promotion mix.

Five wins on the bounce has seen Norwich rise from rock bottom to second place and West Brom will be eyeing a similar run to change the course of their campaign.