Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel has completed his takeover of West Bromwich Albion, and news of how the club is going to function under his leadership has emerged.

The club officially announced the completion of the takeover on Wednesday night, after Guochuan Lai sold his 87.8% controlling stake in the club to Bilkul Football WBA, the enterprise set up by Patel and his father - Dr Kiran C. Patel - as the vehicle to drive the purchase over the line.

Lai, who bought that 87.8% stake of the club in 2016 for £200 million, is only set to receive £10 million in guaranteed money in return from the Bilkul group.

After the takeover was announced, Patel put out this statement on X to the Albion fans.

Now that the takeover has been confirmed and signed off by the EFL, with Patel having passed checks that he would be able to fund the club for at least the next two seasons, there is now a better picture of what the inner-workings of West Brom will look like now the club is in new hands.

West Brom boardroom structure under new ownership

Patel became the chairman of the club upon completing the takeover, but he will not be overseeing all the day-to-day operations. His focus, prior to the takeover, was on his family office - a tool to manage all aspects of a family's wealth, which uses a small investment team to operate the office as an investment fund. The Patel family office is valued at around $2 billion (£1.53 million), as per The Athletic.

The 43-year-old will already have an at least decent understanding of the business of football, due to his pre-exisiting partial ownership of Italian club Bologna, a stake that he has held since 2014, but the day-to-day operations will be run by current managing director Mark Miles, and the rest of the leadership team in the U.K., according to The Athletic.

Patel and his team are expected to set the strategic route that the club want to go down, and it will be the job of Miles to implement that vision at the Hawthorns.

One of the other big concerns around the club, prior to the takeover, was the debt that was owed to lenders MSD. It has been reported that the club owed £30 million to them, but Patel has said that this will be dealt with at a later date, as per The Athletic, but he certainly provides much more financial security for fans to feel safe about this situation than the previous owner.

The future of West Brom looks bright after completed takeover

New owners do often come in with high expectations of where they see themselves taking the club, and that's understandable with Patel's business background. His success in the corporate world is undoubted, and that could spell bright things for West Brom.

He said that the ambition is to get back to the Premier League, which was where the club were when they were purchased by their former Chinese owner. That may be a tough goal to complete this year with the quality that resides in the current top four, but they have put themselves in a great position to succeed.

With Carlos Corberan at the helm, who made a very good impression on the club's new owner when they met, and proper investment in the squad expected in the summer, the only way seems to be up for the Baggies.