How well have the players West Ham loaned to the EFL really done this season?

West Ham United’s EFL loan contingent have been up and down in their performances this season, but on the whole they have gained valuable senior experience that should help further their careers.

The likes of Josh Cullen and Dapo Afolayan have progressed their careers in recent years, with loan spells in the EFL proving crucial to their development and giving them a platform to kick on from, since leaving the Hammers on permanent transfers.

Here, we have taken a look at how well West Ham’s players have performed on loan in the EFL this season…

Conor Coventry

2021/22 has been a very important season for Conor Coventry.

The 22-year-old earned some senior experience from a loan at Lincoln City in 2019/20, however he was back in the U23 setup in 2020/21.

The cultured midfielder struggled to force his way into Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough United team in the first half of the season, only registering four league starts, but has been very impressive since moving to Milton Keynes Dons in January.

A driving force in orchestrating attacks and progressing the ball from midfield to attack, as Liam Manning’s men have built a sustained automatic promotion push.

Nathan Holland

Holland is out of contract in the summer, and has performed admirably at Oxford United.

The 23-year-old has chipped in with five goals and seven assists in League One, as one of many talented attacking players at the Kassam Stadium.

It is Holland’s second spell with the Yellows and it would not be a surprise to see him stay with Karl Robinson and continue his development at Oxford on a permanent basis in the summer.

Like Coventry, Holland was mainly involved with the U23s last season so it has been crucial for him to gain some more EFL exposure.

Mipo Odubeko

Another tail of two halves, Mipo Odubeko hardly featured at all for Huddersfield Town in the first half of the season, a move that along with Coventry’s to Posh, did not reflect too well on the club’s loan management.

But a more suitable step down to Doncaster Rovers has been beneficial since January, Donny have been toothless in front of goal all season, so two goals from eight starts is fairly respectable.

Not as prolific as he would have wanted, but with one year left on his deal, the 19-year-old may have a second season to prove himself in the EFL next term.