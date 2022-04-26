How well have the players Newcastle United loaned to the EFL really done this season?

Premier League Newcastle United have had an unpredictable season this year.

After starting the season under the management of Steve Bruce, who is now managing West Brom in the Championship, following their long awaited takeover, they are now under the management of Eddie Howe and have risen from the relegation zone to ninth in the league.

There are a number of Newcastle players that have been loaned to clubs throughout the EFL this season so here we take a look at how well each of them have done with their loan.

Freddie Woodman

Woodman started the season making appearances for Newcastle due to a mix of injury and Covid issues but once both Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow were fit, Woodman fell to third choice again.

In January, the 25-year-old joined Bournemouth on loan but has yet to make a first team appearance for his new side.

However, despite his lack of playing time Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has been full of praise for the goalkeeper and has even discussed the possibility of extending his stay with the Cherries as he told Bournemouth Echo: “There’s definitely that possibility [of him staying longer term]. I’ve been very impressed with Fred.

“Due to Travs’ [Mark Travers] fine form and how well he’s done, that’s not been the case and he’s had to sit tight.

“But certainly if there is a possibility, then that’s a conversation we’ll have towards the back end of the season regarding that.”

It seems as though Woodman is well liked at Bournemouth and doing well although whether a permanent move would come of it this summer is yet to be seen.

Kell Watts

22-year-old Kell Watts has been on with Wigan since the start of the season.

The defender has made 34 appearances for the Latics in all competitions and seems to have settled in well from the off.

Watts made his debut for the club the day after he signed and Wigan boss Leam Richardson reflected on his debut positively as he said: “The young kid settled in excellently well. I thought he took to the task extremely well.”

Given his young age, it’s unlikely we will see Watts break into the Newcastle first team next season but another loan move would definitely benefit the youngster.

Elliot Anderson

Anderson joined has become a popular name in Bristol after his loan move this season.

The 19-year-old joined Bristol Rovers in January and has since been the subject of much praise having scored six goals in 19 games for the side.

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has spoken about the youngster calling him a “hell of a player”.

Eddie Howe has not yet revealed whether Anderson will be in his plans next season but did confirm that if there isn’t a chance for him to get game time next season then another loan move will be on the cards and this looks like it could be a good decision.

Anderson would be ready to step up to a higher league but a newly taken over Newcastle United side may be too soon.

Therefore, a Championship loan move could help him make that transition.

Jeff Hendrick

Hendrick joined QPR on loan in January but his time at the club has not been the most successful so far.

He has continued to struggle for game time and has made just ten appearances for the club so far.

Furthermore, he has only made one appearance this month.

It seems unlikely his future lies at either Newcastle or QPR but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Hendrick make the move to a different Championship side this summer.

Matty Longstaff

After scoring on his Premier League debut for Newcastle United against Manchester United, this season hasn’t gone as well for the younger Longstaff brother and in January he found himself loaned out to League Two Mansfield Town.

Since joining the side he has made 13 appearances and contributed four goals and will be hoping to have a part to play in Mansfield’s play-off campaign.

The 22-year-old has spoken about his time with Mansfield positively as said he was “Absolutely loving it”.

The future of the young player is unsure at this time but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the player move on this summer given Newcastle’s takeover.

Joe White

19-year-old Joe White has been on loan with Hartlepool since the end of January.

Since being at the League Two club he has made 15 appearances and contributed three assists.

White signed a three year deal with the Magpies in March under the management of Eddie Howe meaning the Newcastle manager clearly rates him but given his age he looks to be another player who will get a few loan spells under his belt for experience first.