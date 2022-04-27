How well have the nine players Liverpool loaned to the EFL really done this season?

As is often the case with big Premier League clubs with sizeable squads, there have been a number of players who have left Liverpool on loan during this season’s transfer windows, in search of regular game time.

Due to the fact that there is a wide variety of experience and ability among those to have made the temporary departure from Anfield, those players have found themselves playing at a range of different levels this season.

That is something that has ensured there have been a number of Liverpool players competing across the Football League at some stage during the campaign.

But just how well have those individuals done during their temprary spell away from Anfield?

We’ve taken a look at the form of those 2021/22 EFL based Liverpool loanees, right here.

Starting us off here is Neco Williams, who linked up with his former Liverpool teammate Harry Wilson – a permanent departure in the summer – at Fulham in the January window.

The full-back has gone on to make 15 appearances appearances for the Cottagers, scoring twice to help secure promotion from the Championship, and has become a popular figure at Craven Cottage.

That has led to reports claiming that Fulham are keen on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old, who recently admitted he himself does not know what the future holds for him beyond this summer.

Another temporary January departure now hoping to win promotion is Nat Phillips, with the centre back joining Bournemouth.

Phillips has made 14 appearances for the club, who currently sit second in the Championship, three points clear of the play-off places with three games to play.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies is another who could be targeting a promotion on his CV, with the centre back having helped Sheffield United into contention for a play-off place heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

However, the 26-year-old’s own contribution has been limited by injury that has restricted him to just 22 appearances across the whole season, perhaps leaving his future uncertain, given he is still yet to make his Liverpool debut.

Elsewhere, Sheyi Ojo’s latest loan move took him to Millwall, although the winger has managed just 19 appearances and two assists for the Lions, who themselves are not out of contention for a play-off place just yet.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston, Sepp van den Berg returned to Deepdale on a temporary basis in the summer, and has again been a key figure on the right-hand side of North End’s defence.

That has led to Preston manager Ryan Lowe recently admitting that his side are in talks with Liverpool about another deal for the 20-year-old.

One loan move that did end prematurely was that of Leighton Clarkson, with the midfielder joining boyhood club Blackburn in the summer.

But after just seven appearances in the first half of the season, the 20-year-old was recalled by Liverpool in January, and has spent the latter part of the campaign with the Reds’ Under 23s.

Another move that was brought to an early end in January was that of Rhys Williams, after the centre managed five league appearances for Swansea in the first half of the campaign.

In League Two meanwhile, Paul Glatzel has been ravaged by injury during his time with Tranmere, which has been ended early by fitness issues, with the striker managing only 21 appearances across all competitions for the whole season, though he has scored six goals and provided four assists in that time.

Liverpool’s other temporary export to the fourth-tier, Jake Cain, has made 26 appearances for Newport after gradually being introduced to their side, but despite praise from manager James Rowberry for his ability to change games, the Exiles look set to miss out on the play-offs.