Despite not being one of the traditional big clubs of English football, West Brom sure have attracted a lot of famous fans to support them.

The Baggies can claim big singers, comedians, TV personalities and sporting legends as supporters, with the likes of Liam Payne and Lenny Henry attending The Hawthorns over the years.

What do you know about all of West Brom’s famous supporters though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

How well do you know West Brom’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Which football song did Frank Skinner feature on? World In Motion Vindaloo Three Lions On The Ball