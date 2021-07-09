How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Sheffield Wednesday fans have endured a tough few years, with the club now preparing for life in League One.

Of course, those who have followed the Owls for some time will have been accustomed to the highs and lows that comes with it, although there’s no denying that their recent history has been tough.

Given the size of the club, the fans will feel they simply have to win promotion next season and it’s hard to argue with that. After all, this is a club that could potentially get nearly 40,000 for third tier games.

With such support, it’s no surprise to see the Owls have plenty of famous fans. And, here we’ve done a quiz on five of them, so see how you do!

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp