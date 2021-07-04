How well do you know Preston North End’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Preston North End will be aiming to start ramping up their preparations for next season now over the next few weeks as they aim to make progress in the 2021/22 campaign.

Frankie McAvoy will be hoping that he can build on the progress that was made towards the end of last season now that he has the job on a full-time basis at Deepdale.

He has already managed to re-sign Sepp van den Berg and Liam Lindsay as well as bringing in both Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde on free transfers.

There will be many Preston fans hoping for more transfer activity over the coming weeks, and there will even be some celebrities amongst those. With that in mind, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some celebrity fans of the Lilywhites. There are 20 questions, see if you can get 20/20!

1 of 20 Steve Borthwick managed to win how many caps for England in Ruby Union? 58 44 57 61