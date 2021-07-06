How well do you know Portsmouth’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Portsmouth are currently going through a summer of change with several key departures and many players arriving at Fratton Park in return.

With Pompey missing out on the playoffs on the final day last season, they will be hoping to go at least one better next time and get into the top six to give them a real chance of getting to the Championship.

For a side that spent many years in the Premier League near the start of the century, they will be disappointed not to even be in the second tier yet despite feeling lucky to still be around at the same time with previous financial issues.

But for this quiz, we are focusing not on the team – but the fans. More specificially, celebrity fans.

Cricketer Anya Shrubsole and broadcasters Ian Darke, Fred Dinenage and Tommy Boyd are the famous faces in this one with five questions about each.

But how many can you get out of 20? Give it a go!

1 of 20 Anya Shrubsole was awarded an MBE for services to what? Cricket Charity Science Football