Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

How well do you know Nottingham Forest’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Published

3 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to have a much more positive season next term.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship last term, with Chris Hughton picking up the pieces after what was a hectic summer transfer window.

This summer, Hughton will be keen to make his own mark on the squad, and bring in his own players as he looks to guide Forest to success.

How well do you know Forest’s celebrity supporters? Can you get 20 out of 20 on this quiz?

1 of 20

Lee Westwood was born in which part of Nottinghamshire?


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: How well do you know Nottingham Forest’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: