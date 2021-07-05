How well do you know Luton Town’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Luton Town will be looking to build on some impressive showings during the 2020/21 season, whilst under the management of Nathan Jones.

The Hatters finished 12th in the Championship table last term, and get their new campaign underway against newly-promoted Peterborough United on Saturday 7th August.

The club have their fair share of celebrity supporters that follow Luton, and they’ll be keen to see their side go from strength to strength moving forwards.

But how well do you know some of Luton Town’s celebrity supporters? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 Against which team did Alastair Cook make his test debut against? Sri Lanka West Indies India Ireland