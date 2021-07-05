How well do you know Hull City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Hull City will be looking to re-establish themselves as a Sky Bet Championship side after getting promoted as League One winners last season under the stewardship of Grant McCann at the first attempt.

Here, we have devised a 20 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Hull fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall in the comments section.

1 of 20 What was the name of the band that Stephen Malkmus was in? Pavement Parliament Passage Postmans