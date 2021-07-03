How well do you know Fulham’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Fulham can now finally start preparing for the start of next season after what has been a summer of uncertainty so far regarding their managerial situation.

Scott Parker’s departure has now been confirmed and Marco Silva is taking over as manager at Craven Cottage and it is vital that he now gets the backing in the transfer market to help get Fulham in the best possible place to mount a promotion challenge next season.

All Fulham fans will be hoping he can perform well in his new role, and there are some celebrity supporters who will also be keen for him to secure success for the club.

With that in mind, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some celebrity Fulham fans. Can you get 20/20!

