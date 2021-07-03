How well do you know Cardiff City’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

Cardiff City have their fair share of famous faces that are well-known supporters of the Bluebirds.

Cardiff narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship last term, and will be hoping that they can make a serious push for promotion into the Premier League next season.

But how well do you know these celebrity Cardiff City supporters? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow supporters’ scores!

1 of 20 Roald Dahl's parents were born in which country? Denmark Finland Sweden Norway