Being a team not far from the giants of Manchester United and Manchester City, and even Liverpool just down the road, it isn’t a massive shock to see that Bolton Wanderers aren’t overwhelmed with famous fans.

The Trotters though have some significant names who they can claim as supporters from down the years, but how well do you know them?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can obtain full marks to prove your top knowledge!

How well do you know Bolton Wanderers’ celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 True or False? Vernon Kay was born in Bolton True False