Supporters of Blackburn Rovers will be hoping for an improved campaign from their side during the 2021/22 season.

A 15th placed finish in the Championship last season was rather underwhelming for the Ewood Park club, and among those fans who will be expecting more from the club this time around, are a number of famous faces.

But just how much do you know about some of the celebrity fans who support Blackburn Rovers?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 questions about some of the clubs best known supporters, so how many can you get correct?

How well do you know Blackburn Rovers' celebrity supporters? - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How many World Superbike Championships did Carl Fogarty win? One Two Three Four