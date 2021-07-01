Although Barnsley will be gutted to have lost Valerien Ismael to West Brom, the club’s quick appointment of Markus Schopp will have pleased fans ahead of the new season and they are now set to enter a new chapter until the Austrian.

His first big job will be to replace captain Alex Mowatt, who is set to link up with his old manager at the Baggies and will be a big miss after he made 15 goal contributions last season.

However, they will need to dust themselves off quickly if they want to remain in the top half of the Championship table – and with a relatively unknown manager taking the job – who knows what could possibly happen at Oakwell next season?

The appointment could be a masterstroke, but he needs time to organise his squad. And while he does that, we’ve set up a 20-question quiz for you.

This quiz contains four celebrity supporters of the club and one former Barnsley player, who is also likely to be a fan after graduating from the club’s academy. Because we also wanted to test you on your knowledge on something called football!

Four questions on each, five great men – but how many can you get?

How well do you know Barnsley's celebrity supporters? - Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 How old is the remarkable Dickie Bird? 78 83 88 93