After repeated financial misdemeanours from their previous owners, Wigan Athletic were up against it from the very start of the 2023-24 season after being deducted eight points over the summer.

But the Latics are showing that they are up for the challenge and have already reversed that deficit, with ambitions of heading straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Who is Wigan's current owner though, and more to the point - how rich are they?

Who is Wigan Athletic's current owner?

For a long time, Wigan were in the trusty hands of Dave Whelan, a man who grew up in the area and played professional football for Blackburn Rovers and Crewe Alexandra, and in business was best known for being the owner of JJB Sports.

Whelan bought the Latics in 1995 when they were in the fourth tier of English football, and within 10 years he had bankrolled the club all the way up to the Premier League, as well as financing the new DW Stadium - called the JJB Stadium when opening.

He stepped down as Chairman in 2015 but remained owner until Hong Kong-based International Entertainment Corporation completed a £22 million deal in 2018 to buy Whelan out.

Another Hong Kong group named Next Leader Fund bought Wigan in 2020, but within a month they were placed in administration as they had refused to invest money promised into the club, and it was only in March 2021 when they were saved by Bahraini group Phoenix 2021.

Even they proved to be controversial though - after over a year as owners, Phoenix 2021's wage payments were late on several occasions from the summer of 2022 onwards and they were eventually deducted points after another missed payment of wages by Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi.

The final straw was Al-Jasmi failing to deposit a required sum into a bank account as proof of funds that players and staff could be paid, leading to an eight-point deduction from their 2023-24 League One tally before a ball had even been kicked.

That was enough pressure for Al-Jasmi to sell up, and sell he did to local businessman Mike Danson.

Co-owner of rugby league outfit Wigan Warriors, Danson stepped in to somewhat save the club in their hour of need, and revealed that he had presented the EFL with a business plan to stabilise operations at the DW Stadium.

How wealthy is Wigan Athletic owner Mike Danson?

Danson was born in Wigan but didn't grow up there - instead, he was raised in Bury and then went onto Oxford University to study Law.In

A data specialist, Danson founded the company Datamonitor in 1990 and grew it enough for it to be sold for £502 million in 2007, which led to him founding another data company named GlobalData.

Even though he was born in Wigan, Danson was not a fan of the club before his purchase as he grew up a Man United fan.

Danson's profile on The Marque states that GlobalData has a market value of £1.4 billion, and in 2021 his wealth was reported on The Times' Rich List - as per WiganToday - as £1.17 billion, making him a rather rich man indeed.

It certainly means that there should be no issues with Wigan being threatened with administration or the like again, with Danson's wealth being more than enough to make them fully functional.