The last decade or so at Watford Football Club has been quite a journey.

During that time, the club have experienced plenty of highs and plenty of lows.

For example, in the last decade, Watford have spent six seasons in the Premier League, and have reached an FA Cup final.

On the other hand, though, the club have also experienced two relegations during that same time period and are now set in a second consecutive season in the Championship.

Given that the expectations at Vicarage Road this season are not promotion, either, that run in the Championship will likely continue.

With that said, for those interested, we thought we'd take a glance at the club's owners, who have become infamous for their hire-and-fire policy when it comes to head coaches in recent seasons.

We've looked at when they took over the club, their other interests, and of course, their estimated wealth.

Who owns Watford FC?

According to Watford FC's official website, the owner of the club is Italian Gino Pozzo.

Under Pozzo, the club have three honorary life presidents.

These are club legends Sir Elton John, Luther Blissett, and Graham Taylor, who is listed in honour.

When did the Pozzo's take over at Watford?

The Pozzo family took over the club in June 2012, with the Italians acquiring the club from infamous former owner Laurence Bassini.

Speaking at the time of the sale, administrator Andrew Andronikou, who advised Watford on the sale, had his say on the Pozzo's.

"We are delighted to have ensured that Watford's immediate future is safe." Andronikou told BBC Sport.

"The family have a proven track record of building successful teams on the field, and balancing the books off it.

"This transaction is a significant one, as it provides the Pozzo football dynasty with a secure platform to introduce its successful formula to the UK."

As outlined at the time, whilst Giampaolo Pozzo owned Udinese and Granada, it was expected that Watford would be run by his son, Gino, which has proven to be the case.

What other business interests do the Pozzo's have?

As touched upon briefly, the Pozzo family are very much in the football business.

They made their money from tool making company Freud, which was sold to Robert Bosch in 2008/

As such, their business interests tend to be in the game.

These days, Giampaolo Pozzo, Gino's father, solely owns Udinese, having sold Granada back in 2016.

How wealthy are the Pozzo family?

It is well known by Watford supporters that whilst the Pozzo family are in the football business, compared to some of the owners in the Premier League and Championship, where the Hornets have competed in recent years, their wealth does not quite stack up.

For example, a ranking of the richest Premier League owners during the 2021/22 season had Watford owner Gino Pozzo in 17th.

That article by GOAL estimated that Gino Pozzo had a net worth of £93 million.

Watford's crest on a corner flag

EDITORIAL USE ONLY." data-image-id="113824" height="1716" src="https://static0.footballleagueworldimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2016-10-01T000000Z_1619581761_MT1ACI14628419_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-BOU-scaled.jpg" width="2560" />

Even the next man up on the list - now former Leeds owner Andrea Radriazzani - was worth significantly more, with an estimated worth of £344m.

Even in the Championship, Pozzo is one of the more modest individuals when it comes to wealth.