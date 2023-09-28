Swindon Town have had a terrific start to the new EFL League Two campaign and are one of two sides to remain unbeaten after eight domestic games.

After ending last campaign inside the top-half, the Robins find themselves currently occupying fifth place in the table, taking 16 points from a possible 24 available.

With a game in hand on the rest of the promotion-contending field, Michael Flynn’s outfit will be aiming to assert themselves among the best in the division and continue the forward momentum they have already created.

Here at Football League World, we are taking a look at EFL clubs’ wealthiest owners and today focus on Swindon’s majority shareholder.

Who is Swindon Town’s owner?

Clem Morfuni bought the fourth tier outfit shortly before the start of the 2021/22 term.

The 54-year-old took over Swindon at a time when it was struggling financially and was expected to drop out of the Football League completely.

A legal battle followed with Morfuni attempting to purchase the club outright, which he came out on top.

In order to gain a positive relationship between the supporters at the County Ground, he has spoken highly of the area and has involved himself in the community aspect of the football club.

How did Clem Morfuni earn his fortune?

Morfuni initially started his business ventures in the plumbing industry, working with a company known as Axis.

The Australian has expanded the business out to up to five countries worth up to $200 million a year, and is hoping he can use his connections to his native land to acquire some of the Socceroos future stars from proposed academies in Sydney and Melbourne.

How wealthy is Clem Morfuni?

Morfuni has an estimated net worth of $200 million, a wealth that saw him purchase the Robins for just £212,500.

He has since helped to pay off the £4.5 million debt that he inherited when he took full control.

When he took over Swindon, there was reportedly just £10 in the club account, with the players having gone two months unpaid and only six players contracted to the team.

Swindon were also without a CEO, manager, kits or a team bus, with the pitch also in need of significant work due to a lack of groundsmen.

Since that moment, he has pumped up to $14 million dollars into the club to help turn things around, leading to an improvement on the pitch as well as better facilities for the players and coaching staff.

What are Clem Morfuni’s ambitions with Swindon Town?

The Sydney-born man has stated his intent to deliver Championship football back to the County Ground during his reign, with that feat not achieved since 2000.

The Wiltshire-based outfit have only competed in the Premier League for one campaign, last entering the top flight for the 1993-94 season, but promotion out of League Two will be the first priority before they can mix it with some of the elite clubs in England.

With the likes of Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle recently demonstrating meteoric rises from League Two, there will be a glimmer of hope for sides like Swindon that similar success can be followed with effective funding and clever recruitment.

Speaking in February 2023 Morfuni said: “My goal is get us back into the Championship, complete the acquisition of the ground which will happen in March, do a development, get the academies set up in Australia and have that pathway in place back to Swindon so those kids can play the pro game here in League One or Two.”