The past couple of years have certainly been memorable ones for those associated with Stockport County.

After 11 years languishing in non-league, the Hatters finally won promotion back to the Football League at the end of the 2021/22 season, after winning the National League title.

The following campaign then saw Stockport make an impressive return to League Two, as they secured a fourth place-finish that earned them a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

Ultimately, the Greater Manchester club would fall just short with that attempt to secure a swift promotion to League One, being beaten by Carlisle United on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Even so, an encouraging start to the current League Two season, will have those associated with the club hoping that they can go one better this time.

One person who will be particularly keen to see such success at Edgeley Park, is Stockport County owner Mark Stott, who has no doubt been living something of a dream, since completing a takeover of the club.

Who is Mark Stott?

Having been born in Stockport, Stott is a boyhood fan of the club, so the chance to own the Hatters is something that the businessman will now doubt have relished long before he first completed his takeover of the club.

Stott started to build his wealth after establishing Select Property Group in 2004, a UK-leading property investment and development firm, through which he has been able to expand the company to include a number of subsidiary companies, such as the Vita Group.

Through the Vita Group, Stott was able to move into the student property sector with the formation of Vita Student, through which the company has sold apartments to investors from around the World.

A 2019 restructuring of the company saw Vita and Select Property Group established as sister firms, with both dealing with separate aspects of the property business.

Stott was then able to complete his purchase of Stockport County in January 2020, before seeing the club finally win promotion back to the Football League during the 2021/22 season.

Since completing his takeover of the club, Stott has certainly shown he is willing to back the Hatters, which is perhaps not surprising given his deep and long connection with the club.

Arguably the best example of that came in the summer of 2022, when the club announced that Stott had written off £7.7million worth of debt the Hatters owed to him from his takeover of the club some two-and-a-half years earlier.

Meanwhile, the club have also moved to a new training ground, and seen their home Edgeley Park stadium revamped under Stott, while also making some eye-catching signings in the transfer window, further underlining his commitment to the club.

How wealthy is Stockport County owner Mark Stott?

As things stand, the overall net worth of Mark Stott is not publicly stated, although it does seem as though he has involvement with some considerable finances.

According to CompanyCheck.co.uk, Stott holds appointments a 61 active companies, which have a combined cash at bank value of £36million.

The total combined value of assets at those companies where Stott holds appointments is said to be £486million, against a total current liabilities at those companies, of £491million.