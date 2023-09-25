It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday in the opening stages of this season.

After two years in League One, the Owls sealed promotion back to the second-tier of English football in dramatic style at the end of the previous campaign, as Josh Windass' header in the final minute of extra time secured a 1-0 win over Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley.

However, things have not started well in the Championship for Wednesday, who have taken just two points from their opening eight league games of the season, leaving them bottom of the current standings.

That comes in the wake of a summer of change at Hillsborough, with promotion-winning manager Darren Moore departing the club, to be replaced by Xisco Munoz.

Moore's exit from Hillsborough came amid an apparent disagreement with Wednesday's owner Dejphon Chansiri, something both have discussed since the former left the club.

Indeed, Chansiri has again come in for scrutiny for his running of the club at the start of this season, with some fans seemingly unhappy at the direction the club is going in.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at Chansiri's time at Wednesday and his estimated net worth.

Who is Dejphon Chansiri? How has he done at Sheffield Wednesday?

Dejphon Chansiri is a Thai businessman, and part of a family that control the Thai Union Group, an exporter of canned tuna.

Back in January 2015, Chansiri completed a purchase of Sheffield Wednesday, buying a 100% stake in the club from former owner Milan Mandaric, for a reported £37.5million.

Chansiri had aimed to get the Owls back into the Premier League within two years of his purchase of the club, for what would be their first stint in the top flight of English football this century.

However, things have not gone to plan in that respect. Instead, Wednesday's first change in division under Chansiri came at the end of the 2020/21 season, when they were relegated from the Championship to League One.

That came in a season in which the club were handed a six-point deduction by the Football League for breaching financial regulations around the Profit and Sustainability rules, which does put a fair amount of scrutiny on Chansiri.

Wednesday then won promotion back to the Championship at the end of last season under Moore but have endured a challenging time back in the second tier with Munoz in charge, which appears to have done little to improve the mood around Hillsborough, with the pressure remaining on Chansiri.

What is Dejphon Chansiri's net worth?

According to Forbes, the Chansiri family was estimated to have a net worth of $575million, as of January 2020.

That made them the 42nd on the list of the richest people in Thailand, courtesy largely of their exporting of canned tuna, through the Thai Union Group.

However, it is also worth noting that the family's net worth in 2020, had dropped considerably from what it was the year before, when they were said to be valued at $720million, which could arguably be a concern for those of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion.