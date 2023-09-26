Rotherham United will be hoping they can continue their stay in the Championship beyond this current campaign.

The Millers broke their own duck last season by staying in the Championship for a consecutive year after numerous years going up and down from the second tier to the third tier.

But given the strength of teams in the Championship this season and the start the Millers have made, it looks like it is going to be a difficult campaign for the Yorkshire side.

The club will hope Matt Taylor has enough in his managerial locker to help keep the club in the Championship, as he did last season after taking over from Paul Warne.

You may expect Rotherham to be unstable given the number of times they go from the Championship to League One and back again.

But under owner Tony Stewart, the club has kept being stable as they have spent sensible amounts of money in whichever league they have been in.

How wealthy is Rotherham United's owner?

The Daily Mirror reported back in 2018, that Tony Stewart and his late wife Joan were worth around £180m, which when you compare that to other EFL sides it isn’t huge.

The Rotherham owner hasn’t had a reliable estimate since, but given this figure in 2018 and the fact that Rotherham have spent more years in the Championship and had more success, Stewart may be worth more than that now.

However, with the global pandemic happening in 2020, lots of businesses’ and business people have lost money, so it is hard to say what position Stewart is in. But he is obviously still able to run Rotherham to a very good standard.

As well as being the owner of Rotherham, Stewart also has other businesses that he makes his wealth from.

He is the owner of ASD Lighting PLC, which is a lighting manufacturer based in Rotherham.

The company has been in operation for more than 40 years and is still going, despite Covid happening, which is crucial for Rotherham as the club is run today on the funds that are available from Stewart.

What are Tony Stewart’s plans for Rotherham United?

As with every season the club is in the Championship, Rotherham will be looking to stay in the division, and Stewart will be hoping for the same.

Every time the club is relegated, he will lose money, and therefore, he will have to put more into the football club.

The club was very busy in the transfer window, with Stewart allowing Taylor to have the resources to bring in players he identified. So, when the January transfer window comes around, you would expect Stewart to back the manager once again, but in a stable and controlled manner, so if relegation were to occur, they wouldn’t be under financial pressure.

Stewart revealed in the summer that he has no intentions of selling Rotherham yet, as he sees himself as a custodian of the club and that is something he takes very seriously.

Stewart told the Rotherham Advertiser: “I’ve no intention of going anywhere. I see myself as the custodian of the club and I take that very seriously.

"I live in the town. I’ve no desire to sell, and I’ve had a lot of people banging on the door wanting to buy. While I’m on this planet it’s part of the family. Like with ASD, I don’t sell assets, I tend to keep them. I’m here while I last!

“I’m still learning, but I think that 15 years on, I know a lot more than when I started.

“The people here off the pitch are all like family to me. I don’t want to see people from outside coming in.

“You’ve seen it too many times in football: people come in, try to make money from it and ruin what was in place.”