It would be fair to say that owner Dai Yongge has endured a pretty torrid time at Reading during his six years at the helm in Berkshire.

Dai Yongge is under increasing pressure from the fanbase at the club after the Royals were deducted a further three points from their League One tally recently.

He has also been charged with misconduct by the EFL after he failed to meet the decision of an independent disciplinary commission last week, the EFL have confirmed.

An independent commission ruled that in order to prevent any further unpaid wages, Yongge must deposit an amount equal to 125% of Reading's monthly wage bill within 28 days of the ruling, which would have been September 12.

That date came and went without any money being sent by the Chinese businessman, forcing the EFL to deduct another three points from Ruben Selles' side and an independent commission will now decide what punishment Yongge will get.

And in June, the EFL charged Yongge and the club for failing to pay the players and staff on three separate occasions during the previous season, and added to that the club did not pay their taxes to HMRC on time.

The Telegraph has also since reported that the Royals may face another points deduction if they fail to pay wages on time at the end of this month, which would be a massive blow to a club that is already in the League One relegation zone without further deductions.

The Berkshire outfit has already been docked four points this season and 16 in total during Mr Dai's time at the helm, with their six-point deduction during the latter stages of last term effectively relegating the club.

Even though he has lost a lot of money since becoming owner in June 2017, with the latest club accounts published earlier in the year up until the 2021/22 season stating that he has made nearly £150 million in losses, Yongge doesn't appear to want to sell up anytime soon.

It has been revealed multiple times this year that Yongge is looking for additional outside investors to help him out with the funding of the Royals, including in the club's statement recently to confirm that another three points had been taken off them in League One.

Courtney Friday revealed on Monday that William Storey is a figure that is interested in a potential purchase of the Berkshire outfit and was believed to be in meetings with the club.

How did Reading FC owner Dai Yongge make his money?

Yongge bought Reading in 2017 alongside Dai Xiu Lu after the pair had attempted to purchase Hull City in 2016 but were unable to secure a deal, thus leading them down the path to Berkshire instead.

Yongge made his money as part of a family business, which his sister Dai Xiu Lu also helps to run.

The company is known as Renhe Commercial Holdings.

However, the pair have since moved on to a new company known as China Dili, which is currently based in the Cayman Islands in the Caribbean.

The company is focused more on the agricultural market, working in fresh food supply and distribution in China.

The siblings worked with the company in the 1990s, with the pair specialising in converting former bomb shelters into shopping centres.

The purchase of Reading came with a 75% stake in the club, which they still hold.

How wealthy is Dai Yongge?

In 2008, the company was listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange and had a valuation of £1.06 billion.

In 2014, Dai Yongge's sister was named as one of the richest women in the world, with an estimated fortune of $1.2bn (£715m) by Forbes.

Yongge himself was valued in 2016 and the businessman's fortune was worth around $931 million (£656m), according to a Forbes estimate.