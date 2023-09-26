There is currently some uncertainty as to who owns Queens Park Rangers after Tony Fernandes sold his share earlier this summer.

There has been a fair bit of change in the dugout over the past few years as well while Les Ferdinand left his role as director of football in June but one of the few constants in recent times has been chairman Amit Bhatia.

Bhatia took up the role just two weeks into the 2018/19 season after Tony Fernandes and Ruben Gnanalingam stepped down from the position.

The British-Indian businessman first purchased a stake in the club in 2007 and has served on the board ever since, apart from a brief period in 2011. Bhatia wished to buy the club in its entirety, but the talks promptly broke down.

But how much is the R's chairman worth? We take a look...

How has Amit Bhatia's time as QPR chair been?

Bhatia's first campaign as QPR chair was a disappointing one. They had one of the Championship’s worst defenses and slumped to a 19th place finish, however, things gradually began to improve.

In 2019/20, the West London club's woes at the back continued, but fortunately, their prowess in front of goal saw them finish six places better off. The climb continued into the following season, as a ninth place finish saw the Hoops enter the playoff conversation. This sprouted hope amongst the fanbase - hope that was soon extinguished.

Another playoff chase turned out to be unsuccessful in the 2021/22 campaign, and they were then threatened with relegation in the term that followed.

Just a single win in 22 matches after Christmas saw them enter the last three bouts in need of results. Luckily, a points deduction for Reading combined with their impressive early season form secured survival - but the team were a shadow of their former selves.

The subsequent transfer window fell on the disappointing side. Seven new faces were introduced to Loftus Road, but the majority were either aging, or not up to standard. It was not all negative though, as the Rs managed to keep hold of prized asset, Ilias Chair.

The lack of summer spending led to Rangers being hotly tipped to be relegated to League One, a level at which they last played almost 20 years ago. Current boss Gareth Ainsworth has exceeded the low expectations set so far, and they currently sit away from trouble.

How did Amit Bhatia make his money?

Bhatia's business journey began in banking, as he worked for both Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch in New York. The 44-year-old then started up an investment management company named Swordfish Capital Management.

He invested in various different sectors, including gaming and technology. Bhatia backed a Finnish gaming company named Supercell, who are responsible for creating the likes of Clash of Clans, and Clash Royale. Supercell was named the fastest growing gaming company in the world ten years ago.

He later entered the technology sphere, becoming one of the earliest investors in Dropbox. As well as manufacturing his own success, Bhatia also married into a successful family, as his father-in-law is steel tycoon, and chair and CEO of ArcelorMittal, Lakshmi Mittal.

How wealthy is Amit Bhatia?

Bhatia's personal net worth is hard to pin down but he married into the Mittal family, who are worth £16bn, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2023.

According to Guinness World Records, Bhatia's wedding with wife, Vanisha Mittal, was the most expensive on record. It took place in Versailles, France, in 2004, and cost around $55 million.