Port Vale owner Carol Shanahan will be extremely happy with her side's start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Following their 7-0 loss against Barnsley on the opening day, something that would have worried Shanahan, they managed to claim a fully-deserved 1-0 win against Reading and enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run, claiming wins against Charlton Athletic, Port Vale, Oxford United and Northampton Town and drawing against Blackpool.

Their loss against Burton Albion will have been disappointing for Andy Crosby and his side, but they managed to get themselves back on track with a respectable 1-1 draw away from home against Cambridge United last weekend.

Their decent start has taken them into the promotion mix and that will give them a bit of breathing room as they look to cement their place as a solid League One side.

Just a couple of years ago, the thought of getting into the Championship would have been a dream and they could achieve that if they secure promotion, something they could potentially do if they keep putting points on the board.

Their heavy loss on the opening day against Oakwell means they still have a minus goal difference - but points is the most important thing and they are finding ways to maximise their points tally.

Has Carol Shanahan's time at Port Vale been a success?

Taking over the club in 2019, they appointed Darrell Clarke in 2021, the man who achieved back-to-back promotions with Bristol Rovers.

That decision to appoint him paid off, with Clarke guiding the club to promotion through the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign despite suffering a personal tragedy during that season.

Managing to overcome Swindon Town on penalties in the semis, they then secured an emphatic 3-0 win at Wembley against Port Vale in the final.

Clarke and current boss Andy Crosby managed to guide the club to survival in the third tier last term - but the former was sacked in April and that will have been seen as a harsh decision by many.

However, their start to this season has perhaps justified his decision, with Clarke's former assistant Crosby doing an excellent job thus far.

The Valiants were in League Two when Shanahan came in and with the club currently in the promotion mix in the third tier, it can definitely be said that she has enjoyed a successful time at Vale Park thus far.

There's obviously more work to be done and she can't rest on her laurels - but the club seems to be in a healthy position - with plenty of talented players including loanee Oliver Arblaster coming in during the summer.

How wealthy is Port Vale owner Carol Shanahan?

Carol and her husband Kevin Shanahan founded their business Synectic Solutions back in 1992, a company that provides analytical and data services to insurance companies and government departments in numerous countries.

They are also Port Vale fans and made the choice to save the club despite not being the wealthiest owners in the EFL.

Carol's net worth is reported to be £10m, but considering Synectic's forecasted turnover for 2018/19 alone was eight figures, that figure may be lower than the wealth she has accumulated.