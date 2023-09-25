Plymouth Argyle are back on the rise with the club ticking away in the Championship.

Plymouth have experienced their fair share of ups and downs and then some, spending many of their latest years navigating their way back up the footballing pyramid after teetering on the brink of non-league football.

From back-to-back 21st place finishes in League Two in 2013, the Pilgrims rose again with a relegation and three more promotions spelling a dramatic decade at Home Park leaving fans hoping for smooth sailing from here on in.

Coming into the campaign off the back of a remarkable 101-point finish to win the League One title, the club have started life back in the second tier after a 12-year absence in style with the Devon outfit keen to avoid a short stint in the Championship and ensure their long-term future at this level under the current regime.

The club, meanwhile, have continued to invest in young talent with a long-term vision clearly in place at Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

How wealthy is Plymouth Argyle's owner?

Simon Hallett became majority shareholder of the club back in 2018 with a further £3.25 million investment in Argyle, paving the way for the United States-based businessman to take control with a 64% stake.

The owner extended his stake back in July of this year to 87% after agreeing to buy 3.3 million shares from outgoing investors Argyle Green LLC, while the club look to raise £11 million to aid the development of a new home for the academy and women's team at the local Brickfields sport site.

While clearly dedicated to the club on a financial and personal level, Hallett's net worth is unknown but there is speculation it is around the £66 million mark. The Green Army will hope that he can continue to support their recent progress.

How have Plymouth Argyle performed under Simon Hallett?

While flying high now, it was far from a fairytale takeover back in August 2018 with the Pilgrims relegated back to League Two via goal difference that season.

Plymouth, however, responded with the club securing an instant return to the third tier under Ryan Lowe before securing safety the following year, slowly but surely working their way back up the division.

Now under the management of Steven Schumacher, his side narrowly missed out on play-offs the following year with a Championship reunion becoming much more of a distinct possibility.

As the pieces fell into place, last's season blistering campaign proved to be the ultimate validation, beating the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday to the punch in a dramatic title race.

Hallett and co. meanwhile will know better than to bask in the glory for too long with attention firmly on Championship survival this year with Schumacher's side putting themselves in a positive position in the season's opening chapters.