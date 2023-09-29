Since their relegation down to the National League a few seasons ago, Notts County have been constantly knocking at the door of promotion.

With only one automatic spot up for grabs in the fifth tier, though, the club were forced to go through the play-offs each time.

After three unsuccessful attempts, they finally returned to the EFL in 2022/23. An intense title battle with Wrexham saw County finish second again but finally win the play-offs.

Now back in League Two, Luke Williams' side have got promotion in their sights again.

Of course, the club's ownership deserves some credit for this, as does everyone involved at Meadow Lane.

With that said, below, we've taken a look at the current owners of Notts County and how wealthy they are.

Let's get into it!

Who owns Notts County?

Notts County are currently owned by Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz.

The Danish brothers completed their takeover of the club in July 2019.

At that time, the club had just been relegated from the Football League down to the National League.

Upon their takeover of the club, the brothers penned a long message to the club's supporters - outlining why they'd made the move and their aspirations.

Part of this letter read as follows, via Notts County club media: "Why Notts County? It goes without saying that Notts County are a big club with a proud history, and its status as the world's oldest professional football club is something that we, and anyone else who loves football, find absolutely compelling."

"What also appealed to us about Notts County is the city of Nottingham itself, and the support the club enjoys here.

"The club's results in recent years have not lived up to the high expectations, but the fans have continued to support their team wholeheartedly. In our view, the fans are the foundation of any successful football club.

"The passion and loyalty that the Notts County fans demonstrate is truly admirable, and of essential importance to the club's future.

"We look forward to getting to know the fans better and to working with them to take Notts County forward."

How wealthy are Notts County's owners?

It is unclear exactly what the net worth of Alexander and Christoffer Reedtz is at this moment in time.

However, their company - Football Radar Limited - we can take a look at.

According to Company Check, Football Radar Limited, of which the brothers are listed as Directors, had a net worth of £9,356,708.00 in 2021. This is the most recent figure the website offers.

What other business interests do Notts County's owners have?

As touched upon, one other business interest the Reedtz brothers have is 'Football Radar'.

They wrote about this at the time of their takeover, stating: "As you may be aware, we run a football analysis company called Football Radar, which has its headquarters in London and further offices in Liverpool and Plovdiv, Bulgaria."

Just in case you are wondering exactly what it is that Football Radar do, their own website sums it up nicely: "We specialise in rating players and predicting the outcomes of matches and competitions. We provide advice to football clubs, and we are also a leading provider of betting advice, where we have helped our clients achieve outstanding returns for over 10 years."

Aside from Football Radar, in 2021, the Reedtz brothers were part of an investment group that acquired a majority share of Danish Superliga side Viborg FF, too.

At the time, the Reedtz brothers were quoted as saying, via NottinghamshireLive: “Our enjoyable experience of professional football led to us making this decision and we believe deploying our methods in another culture and environment will be beneficial to both Viborg and Notts County in the future."