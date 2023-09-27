A new era is set to begin at Norwich City as Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones prepare to reduce their stake in the club.

Mark Attanasio, who owns American baseball team Milwaukee Brewers, joined the board of directors last September when he purchased Michael Foulger's 15.9% stake in the club.

After his arrival at the club was confirmed, Attanasio spoke about his excitement about getting involved with the Canaries.

"It's really exciting. I feel that there are so many parallels between what we have at the Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City," Attanasio told the BBC.

"Both clubs have long-time, passionate family ownership and a community that is really attached to the team.

"I've been out to the city and spent time around the club and the energy was intoxicating. Delia and Michael are very much in charge. I have a seat on the board and hopefully I can help contribute towards Norwich City being successful."

However, it was announced earlier this month that Attanasio was set to increase his stake in the club to 40% which would draw him level with Smith and Wynn-Jones, with a shareholder meeting set to take place at Carrow Road on 2nd October to ratify the deal.

If approved, it would mark the end of Smith and Wynn-Jones' 27-year spell as majority shareholders of the club.

Attanasio is already involved in the day-to-day running of the club and he attended his first Canaries away game when he watched the 4-4 draw at Southampton in August with his son Mike.

As Smith and Wynn Jones prepare to hand over a greater proportion of the club to Attanasio, we looked at the wealth of the American businessman.

How wealthy is Mark Attanasio?

Attanasio co-founded the Los Angeles investment firm Crescent Capital Group in 1991, and he remains a senior executive of the company to this day.

He took over the Milwaukee Brewers in September 2004, and he is also part-owner of American hockey team Milwaukee Admirals.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Attanasio has a net worth of $700 million, so he certainly has the financial capability to provide Norwich with significant backing.

In 2015, Smith and Wynn-Jones were estimated to have a net worth of £23 million, underlining the difference that Attanasio's wealth could make, but with the pair remaining actively involved, the club is likely to continue to be run sustainably as it has been throughout their 27-year tenure.

Attanasio increasing his shareholding marks the start of an exciting new era for Norwich, and with David Wagner's side having enjoyed a strong start to the season, there could be good times ahead in East Anglia.

Speaking about Attanasio when he first became involved with the club last September, Smith and Wynn-Jones described the American as a "breath of fresh air".

"We care passionately about the football club and are confident that this will be right for all involved," Smith and Wynn-Jones told the BBC.

"Our club is being run excellently, so we don't expect any big changes. We look forward to collaborating with Mark and his team as they learn more about our club and we gain insights from their relevant expertise."