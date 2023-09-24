Highlights Middlesbrough has had sustainable ownership under Steve Gibson, a loyal and successful businessman who has been with the club since 1994.

Although the club is currently struggling, fans can trust that they are in the right hands with Gibson. However, additional investment may be necessary.

While Gibson may not be a billionaire, he still has significant wealth and has seen his net worth increase in recent years. He has other business ventures beyond football ownership, including a chemical transportation company and a luxury hotel.

Unfortunately, it's all too rare for clubs outside the riches of the Premier League to have sustainable ownership structures.

Be it a lack of investment or sheer care and interest in the club, the English Football League has long contained tragic stories of clubs falling to their knees through mismanagement from above.

However, Middlesbrough have always been immune to that due to the loyal and dependable ownership from Steve Gibson, who grew up as a supporter and has held his current role since 1994.

A successful businessman, Gibson made his way onto the Boro board and became the club's youngest ever director at the age of 26, then going on to save them from liquidation before helping orchestrate some of their finest fortunes as owner.

Under his stewardship, they traded Ayresome Park for the Riverside Stadium, won the EFL Cup and even reached the UEFA Cup Final (now the Europa League), and while such prosperous times have dried up on Teesside more recently, it's nonetheless difficult to contest just how beneficial his ownership of Middlesbrough has been over the years.

Sure, Middlesbrough are struggling at the moment and are yet to see good on some of their summer signings.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

But that said, supporters can rest assured knowing that as a club, they're still in the right hands, although investment may be needed if things don't pick up on the pitch.

So with that in mind, we decided to take a look at just how wealthy Gibson is - and whether Middlesbrough fans can expect the club to go big in the next transfer window as a result...

How wealthy is Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson?

While Gibson may lack the billionaire status of certain football owners, he's still got plenty of money to play with and has even seen his net worth elevate over the last few years.

His worth back in 2020 was believed to be £270m as per The Sunday Times Rich List, which arrived as an astonishing £60m increase upon the previous year.

Where else does Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson get his wealth from?

Football isn't Gibson's sole business venture.

Indeed, he founded Bukhaul Limited - a chemical transportation company - all the way back in 1981, while he also owns a luxury hotel by the name of Rockliffe Hall.

TeessideLive reported that the lavish complex had posted losses every year since accounts were initially published in 2007, although it made a £2.6m profit in 2022.

Will Steve Gibson financially back Middlesbrough in the January transfer window?

Ultimately, it all hinges upon how Boro fare over the coming months - but it wouldn't be much of a shock whatsoever if he does.

He's not been afraid to dip into his heavy pockets in the past in order to support the club on the pitch and may well be inclined to do so once again this term, even if it does feel like the side are in more of a transitional season now.

Of course, Boro have also netted an eight-figure fee from the sale of Chuba Akpom to Ajax over the summer, and we could see that reinvested into the playing squad to some degree by time January rolls around.