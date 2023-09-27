Lincoln City are now a well established football club at League One level, having spent the last four full seasons playing in the third-tier of the English pyramid.

Since their promotion from League Two back at the end of the 2018/19 season, the Imps have rarely looked like dropping back down to that level, while they have even had a sniff of promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in the past.

That is something they may now be hoping to repeat following an encouraging 11th place finish in League One last season, although they sit 13th in the current standings, with 12 points from their eight league games so far.

Here, we're focusing on the club's ownership structure, to take a look at how much those involved with the overall running of the club from a business point of view, are actually worth.

The system of owners that Lincoln currently operates with, is a relatively unique within the Football League.

As noted on the Imps' website, the club's fans own over 11% of the shares in the club's limited company, that carries out the day to day business of Lincoln City.

Meanwhile, Lincoln City Holdings LTD, owns an 88.73% share in the Football Club, with the majority of that ownership shared between HJ-LCFC Holdings LLC, and Clive Nates.

Nates currently holds the role of chairman within the club, something he took on in the summer of 2018, with Lincoln going on to win promotion from League Two in the subsequent season, and have since established themselves as a regular presence in League One.

HJ-LCFC Holdings LLC is currently owned by the Jabara family, who first bought a stake in the club in the summer of 2021, and have since increased their involvement with the club, which includes the involvement of the former USA international Landon Donovan, who is a friend of members of the Jabara family.

It is also worth noting that the club's Red Imps Community Trust holds shares in both Lincoln City Holdings LTD, and the club itself, while also maintaining a presence on both boards.

In total the club's website states that there are currently over 5,400 individuals who are shareholders in the club, with the opportunity to buy a share in the Imps something that anyone can apply to do, should they want to do so.

What is the net worth of Lincoln City?

Given the vast array of shareholders there is in the club, there appears to be no direct individual owner for the club, whose has a definitive and stated net worth that will be used to fund the Imps moving forward on a daily basis.

Overall though, there is evidently funds of potentially differing amounts going into the club from a variety of sources right now.

As a result, it is stated by CompanyCheck.co.uk that Lincoln City Football Club Company Limited, through which the club operates day to day, had a new worth in 2022, of £2.118million, seemingly through its various shareholders.